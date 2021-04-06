Reggae/Dancehall fans congratulate Kahpun on his two VGMA nominations

Dancehall and Reggae artiste, Kahpun

Dancehall and Reggae fans have sent massive congratulatory messages to Kahpun on his first two nominations in the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The Multiple award-winning Reggae and Dancehall artiste has been nominated for the ‘Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year’ and ‘Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year’ respectively.



Even though he has been nominated alongside heavy names like Samini, Epixode, Ras Kuuku, Larruso among others, many fans felt he deserves to win because he has worked hard under the year of review.



Over the years, Kahpun has been described by many popular artists including Stonebwoy as the next big thing Ghanaians should watch out for.

Known in real life as Samuel Kobena Ampah, he officially released his first EP titled My Story, My Song around the last quarter of the year 2020.



He also featured outstanding musicians like Eno Barony, Freda, and Medikal.