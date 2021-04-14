Reggae is love, Bulldog is not my enemy – IWAN asserts

former manager Bulldog and Reggae musician Iwan

Reggae musician IWAN, aka ‘lyrical Gunshot’, in an interview on 3FM cited love as the foundation of Raggae, so he does not have enemies.

Speaking on the Sunrise Show, IWAN divulged details of how his relationship with his former manager ended. And the status of their relationship.



According to him, the fundamentals of Reggae fights the Wicked white system, which represents supremacy and oppression of people, and not against each other. He reiterated that Reggae is love. So there was no need for reggae artists to be in competition with each other Or hold grudges against comrades. Instead, they should collaborate to uplift the genre in the industry.



Speaking on his relationship with his former manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog of Bullhaus Entertainment, he said their unfortunate separation was because of a misunderstanding about money.

According to him, he wanted an increase in his percentage. But his request got turned down to his dismay. He also said had things been handled more delicately by the other party, they would still be together.



Iwan said that although his relationship with Bulldog is not as before, they are not enemies. Provided that terms are spelt clear in writing and a good vibe, he is willing to work with him again. But as of now, the energy between them is still somewhat muddy.



The VGMA Raggae Song (2011) of the Year winner, who has been in the industry since 2008, promised to drop a classic album for his fans this year.