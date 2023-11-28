Reggae legend Hezron Clarke traces his ancestry to Ghana, visits Otumfuo for a new name

Hezron Clarke (middled) standing before the Otumfuo, other chiefs and elders

Jamaican vocalist, songwriter cum producer, Hezron Clarke, has paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as part of his plans to tour Ghana.

According to Clarke, he has traced his ancestry to Ghana, and the Ashanti kingdom to be precise.



This was revealed when he made an appearance at the Akwasidae festival, where he was introduced to the Asantehene by a royal spokesperson.



Adorned in a kente cloth, Clarke who thronged the festival grounds with his entourage, placed his request before the Asantehene to be accepted as one of the sons of the soil.



He also asked to be given a local name.



“Thank you for welcoming me into my motherland. Many of my ancestors, freedom fighters, never lived to see what I am seeing now. I am blessed for this moment; I am honoured to be here. I am proud of the king. Nananom, medamoase,” he said, while addressing the chiefs and elders.



He was then given a local name 'Kwame Bonsu', by the Asantehene.

About Hezron



Hezron has been compared to Reggae greats such as Beres Hammond and international star, Luther Vandross.



He has been touted as one of the most charismatic, consistent and chart-topping reggae artiste around.



He has performed on numerous stages including Capelton’s St. Mary Mi Come From in 2009, Reggae Sumfest in July 2009 and 2010 (and now slated for 2011) and Hennessey Artistry in Barbados in 2010.



Hezron has a series of hit singles such as “So In Love” of “Strictly the Best Vol 41.” The album, which made a significant impact on the foreign charts, particularly, on the South Florida charts and New York Top 20 where it spent 25 weeks.



Jamaican singer and songwriter Hezron Clarke, has besought His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for an Asante name, after tracing his lineage to the Kingdom in Ghana. pic.twitter.com/LSYLseu6KP — Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio) November 27, 2023

