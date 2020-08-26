Entertainment

Reggie Rocksone seeks help for Prince Church, popular showbiz face now mentally ill

Prince Church and Reggie Rockstone

Reggie Rockstone has reached out to Prince Church who is now mentally ill and lives on the streets.

Prince Church was a popular face in the Ghanaian showbiz, shows up at events and support event organizers in any way he can.



Unfortunately, his mental health condition is almost leaving him unrecognized but Reggie Rockstone is bringing light his way.



The Hip Life Grandpapa spotted Prince Church and stepped out of his car to have a conversation with him. In the recorded interaction, sad and broken Reggie offered to get Prince help and he replied: "I need it, I’ve been calling for it".



According to Prince who expressed willingness to go to a hospital, his mother has passed on and his father is sick in Chorkor.

The rapper later shared the video and wrote "We are on a mission! need all 8hundred thousand who follow me on. Project Prince Church!! amen!".



See his post below which also shows a couple of photos of Prince in his good days.





