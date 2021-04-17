Reggie Rockstone in tears after Akuapem Poloo's sentencing

Varied reactions have greeted the sentencing of actress and social media sensation Rosemond Brown also known as Akuapem Poloo.

Hiplife legend, Reggie Rockstone, who has been a strong advocate for her acquittal could not help but break down in tears following her imprisonment by the Accra Circuit Court.



In a video shared by the rapper after the announcement of the court’s judgement, an emotional Rockstone states that he was very much wishing for her acquittal and had gone as far as fasting and praying for her.



With tears rolling down his cheeks, the “Rap Grand Papa” said as a father with daughters, he feels sad about the development and was hoping there was going to be a human face to her sentencing.



“I have never felt this blue. Man, I was really praying for that girl. I mean really, I was fasting and stuff. Jesus Christ, you guys don’t understand how it feels. It’s rough out here ya’ll, it's rough out here. That girl is trying. She doesn’t deserve a day away from her son. The reason why I am emotional, you don’t understand. You won’t understand,” he tearfully stated.

Akuapem Poloo on Friday, April 17, 2021, was sentenced to a ninety-day jail term by a court after she pleaded guilty to charges of misdemeanor, domestic violence and publishing obscene material on the internet.



This comes after the actress as part of her son’s 7th birthday celebration posted a naked photo of herself with the boy on social media in June 2020.



Watch Reggie Rockstone reaction to Poloo’s sentencing below:



