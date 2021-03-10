Reggie Rockstone speaks of father’s contribution to Ghana Showbiz

Hip-life grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone

Grandfather of Hip-life in Ghana, Reggie Rockstone has revealed that his late father, Ricky Ricci Ossei, renowned fashion designer played a critical role in developing Ghanaian Show business.

According to him, his late father was pretty much one of the few people who funded Showbiz in Ghana.



Talking to Kokonsa Kester on Y 107.9 FM’s Weekend Rush show, he said, “Has it ever crossed your mind why you never hear anyone say they set me up in Hip-life? The reason you never hear this is because, it was an internal thing. It was my father funding me all along and God bless him for that”.



Describing the kind of man his father was he said, “My father was a real dope human being. He was a philanthropist who would always engage the youth in everything he did”.



Talking about some people who got the chance to experience his late father before he passed, he mentioned, “Hammer used to visit my father and if you look it up on the internet, you’ll see pictures of them together. People knew him on another level and it’s not like they even knew him through me. That pretty much tells you the kind of man he was. May he rest well and his soul be blessed”.

Reggie believes that an apple truly does not fall far from its tree. “Exactly what the man did for fashion in Ghana and is almost the same as what I did and I’m still doing with music”, he stated.



He went on to say that because his late father was an artiste, he always believed in him from day one.



“He was also the one who financed the project he believed in the Hip-life project and was even part of the process in naming the movement (Hip-life). I just want to say God bless his soul because if not for him, I don’t know what I would have done”, he admitted.