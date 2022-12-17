Reggie Rockstone was an inspiration to my music career - Pappy Kojo

Hiplife musician, Reggie Rockstone

Ghanaian rapper and socialite, Jason Gaisie, popularly known as Pappy Kojo, has revealed that he derives inspiration from Ghanaian Rap Legend and Godfather of hip life, Reggie Rockstone.

The 33-year-old rapper has over the year produces captivating tunes. The likes of “Realer No” and “Awoa” were singles he debuted into his big break as a professional musician.



The hip hop and hip-life recording artiste recounted how he heard of Reggie Rockstone in an interview on Culture Daily, and revealed that his admiration for Reggie has been a long existing one which took to fruition through a driver who picked him to school every morning. “My driver back then that will take me to school; he always played Reggie Rockstone so that’s how I fell in love with music”



Also known as Fante Vandam, Pappy Kojo, while growing up attended Ridge International School up until 2004 then went to Italy to be with his mother. The “Awoa” hit maker considered Reggie as a Father figure and tags himself as Reggie’s firstborn.

Pappy further mentioned in the interview how familiar he is with Reggie’s songs and could sometimes call the hiplife Godfather to rap to him as he expressed how passionate he is about the said genre of music.



“I knew every Reggie Rockstone song; I know it from A-Z, sometimes I just call him and then rap it for him and hang up. I don’t play with my hiplife” the Ghanaian rapper stated.



“If there should be a movie of Reggie Rockstone, I would love to play Reggie Rockstone because I feel like I really know that guy’s catalog” he indicated.