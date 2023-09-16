Reggie Zippy cries as UK court orders no contact with his children

Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy

In a shocking turn of events, Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy, renowned for his fame as one-half of the popular music group Reggie N Bollie, has been dealt a devastating blow in his personal life.

After his recent divorce from his ex-wife, Edith Ward, after fifteen years of marriage, a UK family court has ordered that he can no longer see his three children, who reside in the UK after he was a few minutes late for the court proceedings.



Reggie Zippy‘s emotional journey took an even more distressing turn as he took to his Facebook wall on September 15, 2023, to express his anguish over the court’s decision.



In a heartfelt post that bore the weight of his pain, Reggie Zippy revealed his struggle to comprehend the recent court ruling. He wrote, “OVER 10 HOURS AFTER A UK FAMILY COURT JUDGE DECIDED THE FATE OF MY RELATIONSHIP WITH MY 3 CHILDREN AND GAVE AN ORDER IN MY ABSENCE IN LESS THAN 15 minutes TODAY, I STILL HAVEN’T RECEIVED THE COURT ORDER????????‍♂️????????‍♂️, THIS IS PURE NONSENSE, and I AM FUMING AS A RESPONSIBLE FATHER WHO HASN’T SEEN OR BONDED WITH HIS OWN CHILDREN SINCE CHRISTMAS 2022.”



Reggie Zippy’s emotional turmoil became evident as he detailed the difficulties he faced in attending the court hearing, highlighting his commitment as a father. He continued, “I was told to go back home by the court usher because the FATE OF MY RELATIONSHIP WITH MY CHILDREN had already been decided by a certain judge because I was 15 minutes late to court after driving almost 4 hours, paying for an apartment, staying awake from 3:00 am, going through the court security, driving around trying to find the court house and all the extra stressful stuff.”

The Ghanaian musician made it abundantly clear that his dedication to his children’s well-being knows no bounds. He emphasized, “LET ME MAKE THIS EMPHATICALLY CLEAR, If I have just one pound and my children need it, I will willingly give it to them and starve myself as a father because that is a principle my father, uncle, and extended family instilled in me from childhood till date. I WILL DO MY ABSOLUTE BEST TO BE PART OF MY CHILDREN’S LIFE AND UPBRINGING BUT I WILL NEVER BEG A SINGLE HUMAN BEING OR ROBOT TO ALLOW THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A RESPONSIBLE FATHER TO MY OWN CHILDREN THAT I HAVE JOINTLY RAISED FOR MORE THAN 15 YEARS.”



Reggie Zippy‘s anguish was palpable as he reflected on the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the breakdown of his relationship with his children. He expressed his determination to make sure his children understand his unwavering love and commitment, even in the face of adversity. He stated, “I don’t know how many years of my life on earth I have but I WILL MAKE SURE MY CHILDREN UNDERSTAND THAT I DID MY BEST FOR THEM, I TRIED MY BEST TO BE PART OF THEIR LIVES EVEN AFTER THE BREAKDOWN OF MY MARRIAGE BUT SOME UNREASONABLE, VINDICTIVE AND UNGRATEFUL PEOPLE CAME TOGETHER TO DESTROY MY BOND WITH THEM.”



