Regina Daniels accused of going for plastic surgery as she shares new photos online

Sun, 23 Apr 2023 Source: Real News

Fans have accused the Nollywood actress and wife of a billionaire, Regina Daniels, of cosmetic surgery.

The allegations arose after the actress and mother of two posted photos and a video of herself whirling in a black bodycon dress.

Regina Daniels stunned in the gown with her flat stomach and curvy body, prompting many to wonder whether she lost the postpartum weight naturally or through cosmetic surgery.

Some claimed she underwent BBL surgery, while others asserted Regina has always appeared the same.

Regina Daniels and her husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, welcomed their second son, Khalifa Chimka Nwaora Ned Nwoko, on June 29, 2022, in Amman, Jordan.

Recall Rita Daniels, a Nigerian actress and the mother of renowned actress Regina Daniels added another feather to her cap, proving that age and motherhood are not obstacles to attaining one's goals.

The 47-year-old mother of six children, including Regina Daniels, 22, received a law degree from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) on Saturday, March 25.

