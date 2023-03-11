0
Regina Daniels pushes for abolition of child labour in Nollywood

Sat, 11 Mar 2023

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has urged celebrities and movie producers to abolish child labor in the entertainment business.

The actress discussed the exploitation of young girls and how it may severely impact their mental and physical welfare in a recent video that she posted on her Instagram page. Daniel stated that she recognizes how dangerous the industry is for women and that she was only saved (to a certain extent) due to her mother’s influence.

The actress described how she met a young girl on a set and was compelled to help her because of her age and situation. The young lady claimed she had left her parents’ house to work in Delta against their objections.

Notwithstanding the fact that her parents were based in Port Harcourt, the young woman claimed to have left home to work in Delta. She acknowledged having slept at a number of hotels with both male and female visitors and said she occasionally experienced harassment from them.

