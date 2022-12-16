Rejoice on Christmas Day with KobbySalm

Official artwork for the project

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

KobbySalm has had an incredibly busy year, launching a Mental Health Awareness Campaign in Senior High Schools across Ghana in the fourth quarter of 2022.

After a successful year, The Guess Who It Is Family is climaxing the year with CHRISTMAS WITH KOBBYSALM on the 24th of December 2022.



The goal of the event for the "Rejoice" smash hit crooner is to spend time with fans, family, and friends who have helped make 2022 a fantastic year for his music career. The event will take place on December 24, 2022, at the Hydes Garden Dworwulu - Accra near Fiesta Royale Hotel.

The event is divided into two sessions, the first includes interactive activities and fun games like Fifa 23 competition, karaoke, charades, etc.



The second session includes live music performances by KobbySalm, Scott Evans, Jayana, Kyei Mensah, Achiaa Music, PO Godson & The Matkay Dance Group.