Relationship between Mantse and Obrafour intact despite lawsuit - Spokesperson for Mantse

The spokesperson for Mantse Aryeequaye, Anny Osabutey has said that the legal dispute between Mantse and rapper Obrafour has not ruined their relationship.

According to him, both parties are level-headed and respect the law. He said they are not enemies despite the legal battle.



Speaking to Hitz FM on February 19, Anny Osabutey said that although Mantse and Obrafour may not talk as much as before, they are still on good terms.



"Maybe conversations will not necessarily be happening like they used to be, but from Mantse's side, it's just the law [being explored]," he said.



"From Mantse's perspective, the relationship is not bombarded at all but at the end of the day, you can't force friendships," he added.



Anny Osabutey has emphasized that the lawsuit is not a personal matter but a professional one. Its purpose, he reiterated, is to safeguard the intellectual property rights of Mantse, who claims to be the original owner of the phrase 'Killer Cut Blood' featured in Obrafour's song 'Oye Ohene Remix.'



He highlighted that the lawsuit serves the greater good of the creative arts industry by fostering growth, maintaining order, and motivating artists to secure patents for their creations.

"This will also empower the industry itself and it will help grow because we're talking about industry growth and sanity, we want people to be able to claim ownership of their works.



"People spend an awful lot of money creating materials that they don't even get a financial reward for it but this is their living.



"If this is what I do and this is what I feed off and I cannot have access to it and I take it to court I don't think anybody should have an issue with that," he stated.



The interview comes after an Accra High Court dismissed Mantse's case against Obrafour and Hammer of The Last Two Music Group on technical grounds.



The court also ordered Mantse to pay GH₵10,000 in damages.



Mantse had claimed that he was the original owner of the phrase and that Obrafour had registered it in the US without his consent.

He also accused Obrafour of trying to profit from the phrase, which was also used by Canadian artiste Drake in his song. Mantse said that he would not give up on his case and that he would sue Obrafour and Hammer again.



These recent developments stem from a lawsuit filed by Obrafour against Drake, alleging the unauthorized use of 'Killer Cut Blood' without Obrafour's consent.



