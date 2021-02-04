Relationship consultant lauds Valentine’s Day celebration in Churches

Relationship Consultant , Ogochukwu Nweke

Most churches in Ghana have adopted the celebration of Valentine’s Day which is marked on February 14.

During this period, seminars and love conferences are organized by some churches in celebration of the day. Such programmes are usually tailored for the youth and couples who are known to be partakers of this old tradition.



However, a section of the public have raised concern on the churches sudden interest in the celebration which has no or little link with the doctrines of the Christian religion. Meanwhile, others are of the view that the timely intervention by the church has reduced the high rate of sexual activities usually recorded on Vals Day.



A Relationship consultant, Ogochukwu Nweke, speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb argued that the church has groomed its youth to understand that the day is not meant for sex.



“If the church is also setting up meetings where love is learnt, where people are groomed to become better, I think it is a good thing but the fundamental thing is to ensure that the church doesn’t propagate the standard that is not in alignment with the faith,” Mr Nweke advised.

Churches, through their Valentines Day 'Marriage Seminars' and 'Couple Dinner', have also been able to rekindle the love in collapsed marriages and as well ensure that members understand the need to spend time with their partners.



Ogochukwu noted that: “The concept of love is the foundation of the family. The church is one of the communities where the family is groomed and thought how to carry themselves and love their neighbours as themselves”.



He was however quick to admonish the church not to incorporate the negative aspect of the celebration.



“It is actually not our way of life, there are certain things we shouldn’t do merely in the name of globalization but when you see how it has evolved… the church should be able to teach people the good in Valentine Day and teach people how to love genuinely and how to make love the foundation of their relationship,” he said.