Relationships thrive better when you’re best friends with your partner: Here’s why

Guests on eTV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge show

Financial Manager at TSL Logistics Ghana, Lawrence Nanor, has educated on why it is so important for one to be best friends with their partners.

He explained on eTV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge show that being best friends with one’s partner somehow provides a sense of safety as both parties know and trust that in case of any challenge, there is that one person there to always turn to and count on to be there for them.



“You don’t just have to be friends but best friends. Best friends because you share secrets. The person knows your inner feelings so because you’re sharing secrets with each other, if someone comes to say false things about him, because he’s your best friend, you’ll know it is not true.



If a third party comes to gossip or tries to destroy your relationship, you can boldly say that what they’re saying is not correct because you know your partner very well and you know that he cannot do that”, he said.

Speaking with experience from eleven years of marriage, the Financial Manager cautioned that if a relationship is not founded on friendship, there will be problems more often than not and there is a lower chance of such relationships thriving.



Lawrence noted that couples must root their relationship on friendship so strong that even when they say hurtful things to each other out of anger, they can easily forgive themselves and not have hard feelings or hold long grudges.



“If you can’t forgive, then the person is not your best friend”, Lawrence Nanor further concluded.