Relax I don't have a baby - Kuami Eugene tells angry fans

Musician Kuami Eugene

Lynx Entertainment signed artiste, Kuami Eugene, has debunked reports suggesting that he has welcomed his first baby.

There were reports in some sections of the media suggesting that the singer had welcome his first child after he shared a video of himself with a newly born baby he was seen cuddling.



The singer captioned that the video “It’s A Blessing How Every Gate Is Opening For Me This Year Little Princess Is A Week Old Today”.



But in a video shared later on his Instagram account, the singer said he has not given birth yet and that people who are angry about him giving birth should not be angered because the baby girl is that of his sister and had to share it as a proud Uncle.

“So real quick, let me clear the air. The little princess I posted yesterday is my big sister’s daughter. I was super happy and I’m still super happy because this is the first time I’m gonna be an Uncle."



"I beg, I no born but then again thank you to anyone who called me to congratulate me yesterday. All the celebrities like I said, I told you guys, it’s not my baby but I’m an uncle though and that’s my little princess so yeah I no born yet. If you’re home and you’re angry about Kwame having a baby relax, I no born,” he said in a video he shared on his Instagram page.





