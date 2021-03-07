Release of Elijah the Worshiper's 'Winner' album ft Empress Gifty, others scheduled for March 15

Elijah The Worshiper is a Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter

Source: Jay Smart, Contributor

As by management's blueprints, Elijah The Worshiper is mandated to annually release an album as has been done in the past years.

Rain in 2018, Psalms in 2019, and the most sorted after David Dance Album in 2020.



In accordance with the calved niche, Elijah has unleashed 15th March 2021 as the official release date for yet another world-class, Spirit-filled, masterpiece and vibrant Afrobeat Gospel album dubbed, "Winner" to amplify his #AfrobeatGospelAgenda.



The expatriate has been pushing an agenda thus making sure his releases are youth-friendly and danceable at church-related events.



A 10 track album with many features worldwide with the production credit going to the ever genius Nigeria's Jessebeatz.



Featured artistes are: Empress Gifty (Ghana), Nancee Kyong (Nigeria), Choppenson (Ghana),

Beverly Hudson (Kenya), Saint Praiz (Nigeria), Mark Soul (Italy), Bouba Resistant (Mali), Mase Togobou (Togo) and Bruce Moodjy (Côté D'Ivoire).



Signed on to dual music label, NKOGH Music and Jessebeatz Music Inc.(Nigeria).



Elijah the Worshiper has revealed that he is looking forward to achieving a lot with his "WINNER ALBUM".



In view of that, many investments have been made into it so it could achieve such a height. All the 10 songs according to him, comes with animations aside the fact that management is looking forward to shooting videos for all the 10 songs.



Being always a step ahead, Elijah The Worshiper wants his Album to be the first-ever gospel album to beat secular albums and top charts globally. Winning all the awards it gets nominated for.

