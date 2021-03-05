Releasing songs consistently doesn’t make you an artiste - Tordia Tsikago

Ghanaian artiste Tordia Tsikago and Foster Romanus on the show

Veteran Ghanaian artiste and recognized pioneer of the Hip life culture, Tordia Tsikago formerly known as Chicago, has stated that what makes an artiste relevant is not his or her consistency in releasing songs.

The musician believes that what makes an artiste current and vibrant is not the number of songs they release but rather how much the masses enjoy the music being produced.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show he said, “Looking at the likes of Kojo Antwi and Amakye Dede, you will notice they hardly release songs and yet they are able to play at events today and receive huge sums of money. This is because people still enjoy their music”.

He is of the view that if a musician keeps releasing songs consistently and the songs are of no relevance and impact, then it is of no use. “Your song should have some relevance. You should be remembered all the time and keep receiving invites to events. For me, I think that is what’s important”.



He advised musicians to focus on making music that will make impact and establish their legacy rather than concentrating on releasing songs.