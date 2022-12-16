0
Religion is destroying Africa - Kwaisey Pee

Kwaisey Pee Da.jpeg Veteran Ghanaian highlife artiste, Kwaisey Pee

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Ghanaian highlife artiste, Akwasi Opoku, popularly known as Kwaisey Pee, has indicated that religion is obliterating Africa.

Speaking on Accra FM, he claimed that while many people in Ghana worry about being broke and destitute, they spend hours sitting in churches praying.

“Religion is destroying Africa. There are churches in my area that hold services on Sundays and Thursdays. On Thursday they start in the morning and close at 6pm.

“A human being will say they are broke, but can sit in the church from 8 am to the evening and yet struggle. How do you spend your whole day in church? Ask yourself, ' if something is not wrong with me, then what else is?” he said.

He also suggested that the white man who introduced the Christian religion would not spend more than two hours at church, and he wondered how they would pay their bills if they always prayed.

“Because the white man will not sit in the church from morning till evening without going to work. If he goes to sit there who will pay his bills for him? We have said this time without a number but the blacks are not listening.

“If he sits at home and doesn't go to church it's more like God is descending on earth today or they’re missing something. Meanwhile, nobody is stopping you from worshipping God. If you will go to church at least spend an hour or two hours at most,” he added.



