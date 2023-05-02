0
Remembering Bishop Bernard Nyarko 3 years on

Bishop Bernard Nyarko Smile Late Ghanaian actor, Bishop Bernard Darko

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The demise of actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, which came after a prolonged illness is one that broke the hearts of many especially fans and colleagues who prayed for his return to the screens.

Three years after the actor's painful demise, he continues to be celebrated for his exceptional talent and the smiles he put on the faces of movie lovers.

Bishop Nyarko was featured in some of the most popular Kumawood movies where he took center stage as the main character.

Fans who poured out tribute to the famous actor highlighted how he was able to perfectly play every role with ease.

The burial service of the actor who passed on at age 50 was graced by a large number of entertainers in the country on June 27, 2020.









