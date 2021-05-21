Reopening of cinemas: We’ll lose money if we observe social distancing – FIPAG

According to FIPAG, cinemas will run a a loss if the social distancing directive is enforced

The Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) has established that there is a high possibility of running at a loss if they adhere to the social distancing directive.



It can be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during his 25th address to the nation, announced that the government has engaged cinema owners and operators on a set of protocols and guidelines that need to be put in place before re-opening.

But in reaction to that, the President of the association, James Aboagye said the maximum number cinemas in Ghana can take is 500 at a time. Thus, if people are observing social distancing, the maximum capacity will reduce to 250.



“How much will they pay and how much is going to be given to the producer? Because, the sharing proportion is that, a cinema operator takes between 40% and 50% and the producer takes the rest. Looking at the cost of operation for the cinemas, if the cinema operator takes 60% and the producer gets 40% you can calculate how much is 40% of 250. If the nation is going to open the cinema and ask us to observe the protocols, to me, it doesn’t make sense, we better close,” he said.



Mr. Aboagye believes that if the set of guidelines government is hoping to put in place includes social distancing, it will be advisable to keep the cinemas closed until life returns to normal.



Prior to this development, some people in the film industry complained about the failure of government to reopen cinemas after a year following the closure.