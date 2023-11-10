Repent, else you'll cry like Cecilia Marfo - Diana Asamoah warns fake pastors

Popular gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has admonished men of God in the country to stick to the teachings in the Bible amid growing concerns about practices by some pastors.

She alluded to the situation of her fellow gospel artiste, Cecilia Marfo, who wept uncontrollably on TV due to the near-collapse state of her church.



The gospel artiste emphasized the need for men of God to heed the Bible and not innovate their means in their religious practices to enrich themselves and gain more members.



Diana Asamoah entreated pastors in Ghana to take a cue from Cecilia Marfo’s situation and repent from their bad deeds else they would also be weeping like Cecilia Marfo did on TV.



“Those of you using shear butter, Aidan fruit [known in the local language as ‘Prekese’], and other things to establish your churches, should learn a lesson from Cecilia Marfo’s Marfo’s situation and advise yourselves.



"Otherwise, you will also start crying profusely like Cecilia Marfo. If you don’t practice what the Bible says and you use your ways, the world will come against you,” she said in an interview with Angel FM monitored by GhanaWeb.

Diana Asamoah urged men of God to master the courage to speak the truth to their congregants without the fear of losing them.



She slammed pastors who preach without the mention of God’s name because of their interests.



“If you do not abide by God’s word in your ministry activities, it will affect you. Some pastors know Christ is the head of the church but they have decided not to mention God’s name because of what they want. When he speaks the truth people won’t come to church so even when someone is having an extramarital affair the person would be given an oil,” she advised.



Her reaction comes after Cecilia Marfo cried uncontrollably on Live TV accusing herself and Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong of the difficulties her church is going through.



Cecilia Marfo blamed Diana Asamoah and Kennedy Agyapong’s criticisms of her church practices such as spitting in people’s mouths and others contributed to the downfall of her ministry.

Diana Asamoah told Cecilia to blame herself for the near-collapse state of her church for indulging in non-biblical practices.



Watch the video below







SB/BB