Entertainment

Replacing Ebony at Rufftown Records wasn't burdensome - Wendy Shay claims

Wendy Shay & late Ebony Reigns

Ghanaian sensational artiste, Wendy Shay, has disclosed to Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central monitored by MyNewsGh.com that she wasn’t burdened when people started comparing her exploits in the music scene to the late Ebony Reigns.

“I was not under any burden when I replaced Ebony at Rufftown Records. But I’m a perfectionist so I also put pressure on myself to do my utmost best.



“Definitely replacing Ebony with what she has done wasn’t easy but I knew my God-given gift will certainly manifest but with time.



Wendy Shay was introduced to music by CEO of Rufftown Records Bullet, who subsequently signed her in January 2018 after the untimely death of label mate Ebony Reigns.

She continued, “So I knew that times is one of the weapon I will use. I knew that a time will come for Ghanaians to acknowledge my hard work and perseverance.



“So replacing Ebony at Rufftown Records wasn’t a burden but I challenged myself to make sure that I will fulfill what God has destined for greatness in my life.”



Meanwhile, Bullet recently said he would never want to replace Ebony even with Wendy Shay because Ebony is the greatest of all time, just like the iconic Bob Marley, Tupac and Michael Jackson.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.