Reply me with a verse if you think you’re dope – Asem dares rappers

Musician, Asem

Ever since assuming the role as the artiste with mad love for lyrical beef recently, Asem has been punching his colleagues in the music industry really hard.

He started it with Sarkodie and has now widened his net to cover all other musicians in the industry. In one of his latest rants on social media, Asem crowned himself as original music king ruling over all other musicians from all genres.



Aside Sarkodie, the other rapper who gave Asem a reply is Volta Regime Music Group boss, Ayigbe Edem. A couple of days ago, Edem recorded a short video where he said that Asem’s best rap song can’t be compared to his (Edem) worst song.



After seeing the video, Asem seems unimpressed about its content. He intimated that, if any rapper is unhappy about his claim of kingship, the fellow should challenge that with a rap verse not live videos.

Asem in a video on Instagram is challenging the rappers who feel peeved about his claims to address their concerns through a verse on a beat like he always does.



