Request to modify Hajia4Reall’s bail denied

The United States court, where Hajia4Reall is currently facing trial, has turned down the socialite’s plea for her bail conditions to be eased.

Earlier, Hajia4Reall, prayed the court to relax her bail conditions so as to be able to take her daughter out to fun places.



The accused's 9-year-old daughter, Naila, currently resides with her mother in a condominium at New Jersey, after she was granted bail.



Per the bail terms, Hajia4Reall isn’t supposed to move outside the residency, coupled with the fact that she currently has a GPS tracker strapped to her ankle.



But the socialite has claimed that her inability to move around has affected her daughter, adding, that she is also beginning to feel like a prisoner.



Due to this, she prayed the court for permission to take her daughter out for shopping, to amusement parks and so on.

She also asked the judge to permit her to move around her New Jersey neighborhood and some parts of New York, adding that the tracking device on her ankle is enough to monitor her movements.



“She said she’d be happy if she is permitted to move around New York, particularly, the South East areas, and even move around New Jersey where she is currently based. She said in UK, she was given some time from 6am to 6pm to move around. But currently in the US, she has been confined. So in this case, she wants to be allocated same time..” KofiTV earlier reported.



But the court has turned down all these requests, and has asked her to give her daughter a treat at their residence.



“They conducted a background check on her social media and realized that she belonged to an enterprise, so they thought that even if she didn’t have the means, some of her allies could help her escape. They haven’t even started any of the cases. The modification of her bail conditions have been denied and they are venturing into the case. That is, if her lawyer doesn’t file an appeal. They said her request to take her daughter out for treats and all of that can be done inside the condominium where she currently resides,” KofiTV exclusively reported.



Background

Mona Faiz Montage, widely known as Hajia4Reall was extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom over alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.



According to US federal prosecutors, the 30-year-old musician cum businesswoman appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15 for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes.



She has insisted that she is innocent of all seven charges leveled against her.







