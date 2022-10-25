Resign if you have a conscience - Nana Aba tells Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has backed the calls of the Majority Caucus' in Parliament for the immediate sacking of Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Nana Aba on Tuesday morning took to her Twitter page to once again urge Ofori-Atta to resign amidst the economic crisis that has witnessed the cedi's worst performance against the US dollar.



She admonished the minister, who many believe has failed to have a conscience and leave office now that calls for his head have intensified.



"If you have a conscience and humility as the Christian you make us believe you are, you’ll acknowledge that the voice of the people is the voice of God. RESIGN, KEN OFORI-ATTA. WALK AWAY," read her tweet dated October 25.



Nana Aba added: "Ken Ofori-Atta should just walk away. Come on."

The renowned media personality noted that the minister has not lived up to the praise heaped on him by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who in an interview challenged the calls for his Finance Minister's sacking.



A separate tweet by the broadcaster read: "Ken Ofori-Atta is not the only one with fine brains in this government. H. E. @NAkufoAddo you said you had the men. The time to Prove it is now."



On Tuesday, October 25, a group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to sack the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the finance ministry, Adu Boahen, to restore public confidence in the economy.





