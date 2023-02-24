1
Respect is all that matters to men - Paul Okoye of P-Square fame

Peter Okoye E1500413600690 Peter Okoye (Rudeboy) is a member of the P-Square fame

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has taken to social media to drop his two cents on what men actually want from relationships.

On his Instagram page, Peter established that for men, it’s not really about love, adding that respect is what they value the most.

This comes after the singer unveiled his new girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, after his relationship with his ex-wife, Anita Okoye failed.

8 years after, Paul finalized his divorce from his ex-wife, with whom he has three children.

Peter Okoye wrote, “For men…sometimes is not all about love. Respect…is all that matters!!!.”

The post has however generated mixed reactions among netizens most especially among ladies.

While some said respect is reciprocal, others noted that respect is meant to be earned.

See the screenshot of Paul Okoye’s post below;

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
