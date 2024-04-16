Retract and apologise – Physically Disabled Society calls out Shatta Wale for mocking Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

The Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled has demanded a retraction and an apology from dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

This follows Shatta Wale’s disparaging comments against his industry colleague Stonebwoy.



During a recent concert, Shatta Wale was captured taking a break in the middle of his performance to take a shot at Stonebwoy while making mockery of him and describing him as a cripple.



In a statement dated Monday, April 15, 2024, the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled described his utterances and actions as primitive and demanded an immediate apology and retraction.



“In the said video, Shatta Wale said among other statements ‘you are a bad person that is why God made you a disabled person, you are a disabled person, don’t try and fight an able person.’ By this statement he is trying to say that all persons with disabilities are bad that is why God has made us who we are.

“This primitive statement should not have come from a high-profile personality like Shatta Wale. This act is irresponsible and this should be condemned by all,” the statement said.



The Society noted that the actions of Shatta Wale contravened Ghana’s constitution, the Disability Act 715.



“We want to remind Shatta Wale that a section of his own fans who are making him who he is, are persons with disabilities. Did he think about how they will feel? Or he thinks he has made it so he does not care?



“The GSPD takes exception to this statement and ask Shatta Wale to retract his statement, remove such video from social media and apologise to all persons with disability and Ghanaians,” the group demanded.

GA/DO



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of People & Places with Cameron Duodu below;









Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel

Watch the latest episode of People & Places with Cameron Duodu below;











GA/DO