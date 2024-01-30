Reunited? - Afronitaaa spotted in a new video dancing with Dancegod Lloyd

Afronitaaa (in black shirt) dancing with Dancegod Lloyd (in white shirt)

Popular Ghanaian dancer, Danita Akosua Adomaa Yeboah popularly known as Afronitaaa has been spotted in a new video dancing with one of her close associates.

In the video sighted by GhanaWeb, Afronitaaa was dancing with Dancegod Lloyd who is known to have introduced the female dancer to the Dance With Purpose (DWP) academy and left the group later on.



Concerns have been raised about whether Afronitaaa deliberately resigned from the DWP academy to join forces with Dancegod Lloyd who also used to be part of the same music group some time ago.



In the video, Afronitaaa together with Dancegod Lloyd were showcasing their dancing prowess to the general public as they usually do.



The latest video indicates that Afronitaaa who resigned from the DWPM academy could be reunited with Dancegod Lloyd to continue her dance career.



It is worth noting that Afronitaaa has not officially communicated her intentions or any decision yet about her next line of action in dancing.



Afronitaaa recently brought her stint with the DWP academy to an end without specifying what she intends to do next with the dance.

Reports suggested that she left the academy without any controversies, adding that she felt it was time for her to chase her dreams and other pursuits.



It remains to be seen if Afronitaaa will reunite with Dancegod Lloyd after her exit from the DWP academy.



