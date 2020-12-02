Rev Ifueko Charmien, others to perform at Stratcomm Africa’s 2020 Virtual Praise jam

The event is on December 4

We have all had a turbulent year, especially with Covid-19. God has preserved us in many ways. He deserves our praise and thanks. Stratcomm Africa is pleased to give you another opportunity to give thanks to God at the 15th Stratcomm Africa Praise Jam, which takes place on 4th December 2020 at 5 PM. In true 2020 fashion, this year’s show will be virtual, streaming on Stratcomm Africa’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Fresh off the success of the first-ever Virtual Ghana Garden and Flower Show, Stratcomm Africa continues to lead the charge in communications in the new reality of Covid-19, by also taking the Praise Jam virtual.



The theme for this year’s Praise Jam is, “Our God Reigns,” taken from Psalm 47:8. Leading us in praise are Rev. Ifueko Charmien of Action Chapel, Nana Osei and Kingsley Ampofo.

Join Stratcomm Africa on Friday 4th, December 2020 and have an encounter with God in an atmosphere of praise, worship and thanksgiving.



Kofi Baah- Boakye, Executive Director, Business Development for Stratcomm Africa, says, “In the midst of numerous challenges, Stratcomm Africa marked twenty-six years this year. We remain positive, resilient and continue to persevere because indeed, Our God Reigns. We extend a hearty invitation to you to join with friends, family work colleagues and all to lift praise and thanks to God.” He added, “We feel privileged to have the opportunity to use our talents and skills in communication and event management to create this platform of praise for the benefit of all.”

