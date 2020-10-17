Rev Obofour and wife enstooled as Aboafuohene and Aboafuohemaa at Tepa

Rev Obofuor with his wife

The Leader and Founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Francis Antwi, well known as Obofour, has earned a chieftaincy title.

Rev Obofour has been enstooled as Aboafuohene by the Paramount Chief of Tepa, Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem I.



The wife of Rev Obofour, Mrs Ciara Antwi aka Bofowaa was also enstooled as Aboafuohemaa at Tepa, the capital of Ahafo Ano North district in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.



Rev Obofour and Bofowaa wore smiling faces in photos available to Zionfelix.net from the ceremony.

The colourful ceremony was attended by town folks, elders of the town and loved ones of the couple.



As chief and queen mother-extending a helping hand, residents of Tepa are rest assured to benefit from the benevolence of the popular man of God and his wife.



