Rev. Obofour angrily responds to Nana Agradaa’s allegations

Rev. Obofour has finally responded to Nana Agradaa’s allegations against him.

The Founder and Leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) in a viral video on social media appears angry about the claims Agradaa has leveled against him.



Rev. Obofour who said the fetish priestess has been insulting him in a span of about three (3) years has vowed to deal with her accordingly.



To him, the battle line has been drawn and as such he will fight this battle with his last drop of blood.

He has therefore asked Agradaa to retract her statement or 'face the music'.



Watch the video below.



