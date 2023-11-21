Rev Obofour gifts Cecilia Marfo GH¢20,000

After a soul-touching ministration at Rev. Isaac Obofour’s church, her efforts were crowned with a whooping GH¢20,000.

The Anointed Palace Chapel founder, who admitted to being a huge fan of Cecilia Marfo, said God, through one of her songs, took him out of an extremely difficult situation.



This according to Obofour, compelled him to vow that whenever he meets Cecilia Marfo, he will show appreciation for the impact made on his life.



True to his words, Rev. Obofour handed over GH¢20,000 cash in the presence of the congregation.



“To date, the only song that inspires me is 'Efunumuba'. God takes you through suffering and then it transcends to grace. So, stay strong. God will never disgrace you, there is nothing they haven’t said about me. But if God has called you, no man can destroy you. We know those who are anointed and no man can destroy that.



“There was this day I was going through a hard time and at that same time I was listening to your song. I promised God that if I triumph in my situation while listening to your song, whenever I meet you, I’ll do my best for you,” he said as he handed over the money to her.

Touching on the back-to-back controversies that Cecilia Marfo has encountered in recent times, Obofour expressed that he usually creates an enabling environment in his church for individuals like her.



“There are some types of people that Ghanaians have carved a wrong perception about them. These are the people I invite to my church. Ernest Opoku was in my church some time ago, when negative stories about him were flying on social media. In this country, one single rumour can destroy your reputation. People believe these things without even verifying,” he added.



In appreciation, Cecilia Marfo who was shocked at the development said; “I don’t know what to say. I didn’t know you were this handsome. When you were preaching, I was just staring at you. Thank you so much.”



She then grabbed the microphone and performed the song.



