Rev Obofour gifts couple house, car and money to cater for their triplets

The founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Reverend Francis Antwi, well known as Rev Obofour, has put smiles on the faces of a needy couple.

Rev Obofour on different occasions has won the admiration of many people and yesterday was not an exception.



During the naming ceremony of his triplets which was covered by Zionfelix.net, the APC leader surprised a couple who had difficulties in taking care of their own triplets.



The benevolent Man of God revealed he heard the plight of the couple through Kofi Adoma Nwanwani’s Kofi TV platform and he was touched to help them.



Rev Obofour, therefore, gave a three-bedroom house and a business startup capital of GH¢20,000 to the mother of the triplets.



He also gave the father of the triplets a new Hyundai Elantra vehicle which cost about GH¢70,000.

The couple, who hail from Ajumako Bisease in the Central Region of Ghana were full of happiness and thanked Rev Obofour for his unimaginable gesture in their lives.



Rev Obofour stressed that the negative comments that people will pass after helping the less privilege won’t stop him from helping others.



Watch the video below:



