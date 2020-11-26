Rev Obofour reacts to backlash after suggesting husbands can smartly cheat

After coming under a barrage of attacks on social media because of the advice he offered the manager of gospel musician, Brother Sammy at his wedding recently, Popular Ghanaian preacher, Rev Obofour, has finally reacted in a new video.

His sermon to the newly married man which suggested that married men should smartly cheat on their wives saw many people blast him for preaching promiscuity as a man of God.



In his reaction to all the backlash and insults directed at him, the leader of the Anointed Palace Church disclosed that what he tried to communicate at the wedding ceremony of Romeo has been misunderstood.



He added that his sermon didn’t encourage cheating in marriage, and as such, people who are wise will appreciate what he really said.

Watch him speak extensively below.



