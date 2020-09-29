Rev Obofour shows faces of his triplets

Reverend Francis Antwi captured with his triplets

Popular Ghanaian preacher, Reverend Francis Antwi, widely known as Rev Obofour, has shown the faces of his triplets for the first time.

A plush naming ceremony was held over the weekend for the newly born babies with many public figures in attendance.



The triplets were named Jesse, Jeremie and Jeremiah at the ceremony where real richness was displayed.



Few days after the ceremony, Zionfelix.net has obtained photos flaunting the faces of the adorable triplets.



In one of the photos, the wife of Rev Obofour, Ciara Antwi was seen carrying the triplets on her lap with a beautiful smile.

The benevolent man of God indeed has a cute family.



Check out the stunning photos below:



