Rev Obofuor’s Kiss TV and Cash TV listed for shutdown by NCA

Rev Obofuor's Cash TV and Kiss TV has been earmarked for shutdown by the NCA

The National Communication Authority (NCA) is set to shut down forty-nine television stations including Cash TV and Kiss TV which belong to the Founder and General Overseer of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Reverend Obofour will soon be closed down.

According to the NCA, this exercise forms part of a continuous monitoring exercise being conducted on various Satellite free-to-Air Television platforms using the Broadcast Monitoring System (BMS) and the Radio Spectrum Monitoring System (RSM5).



See below the list of TV Station that have been identified to be in violations and are due to be shut down: