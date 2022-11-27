2
Rev. Owusu Bempah spotted at launch of Ama Busia's book

Isaac Owusu Bempah Ama Busia Book Launch Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

Sun, 27 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, was spotted at a well-attended and high-profile book launch in Accra last week.

The book in question was ‘The BitterSweet Pill of Politics,’ a book authored by Ama Bame Busia, a former Vice Chair of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a one-time Council of State member.

Bempah, known as the Nation’s Prophet, was spotted at the event spotting a rather casual look. He wore a multicoloured long sleeved shirt with black trousers and brown sneakers with dark shades.

Photos sighted by GhanaWeb on the Facebook handle of Second Lady Samira Bawumia showed that among other dignitarie present were: her husband Mahamudu Bawumia, former president John Agyekum Kufuor and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Also in attendance was Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, Madam Joyce Aryee, Chief of Staff Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Mrs. Bawumia's post was captioned as follows: "Last night, "The Bittersweet Pill of Politics" a memoir authored by Auntie Amma Bame Busia, sister to Prof. K.A Busia (former Prime Minister of Ghana) was launched by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

"The event was chaired by Former President Kuffour, under whose tenure she served as member of Council of State. The book, which promises an interesting read, chronicles her journey and experiences through Ghana's political history from the 1940s till the mid 2000s."

See some of the photos she shared below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
