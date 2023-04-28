Rev. Seth Amoah-Boateng hosts Joe Mettle, Chandler Moore, others at Legacy Concert, Florida

Founder and lead pastor of Victory Faith Chapel International, Rev. Dr. Seth Amoah-Boateng

Founder and lead pastor of Victory Faith Chapel International, Rev. Dr. Seth Amoah-Boateng, is connecting the Ghanaian gospel fraternity to the global stage through his maiden gospel concert, dubbed Legacy Concert.

According to the Florida-based Ghanaian man of God and overseer of the church, Rev. Seth Amoah-Boateng, the Legacy Concert was born to commemorate Victory Faith Chapel International’s 10th anniversary celebration and to celebrate, empower, and explore Christian music talents as well as flooding the kingdom of God.



Speaking about the event, which was held on March 25, 2023, Rev. Seth said it was the first successful gospel event to be held at the Sunset Cove Amphitheatre in Florida and also the first outdoor event from the church.



The annual event aims at pushing the work of God and causing revival in Florida. It also brings a twist to the gospel music scene, such as making it a platform to connect legendary gospel artists and new music talents and also an avenue to create cultural exchange among participants.

He said, "I organised this event to empower all artists and give them a platform to showcase their talent." Furthermore, this event will provide an opportunity to support young artists in making their craft visible to their fans. "Legacy is what you leave in people, not what you leave for them."



The event featured two of Ghana’s prolific and spirit-filled gospel ministers, the award-winning artist Joe Mettle and the Voice UK’s semifinalist Emmanuel Smith, who shared the stage with Grammy nominee Chandler Moore of Maverick City, Dove Award Winner Jekayln Carr, International Award-Winning Artist NotKarlton Banks, Victory Worship Choir, and other great music personalities who made appearances.



The Rev. further pointed out that the annual event will host gospel artists from other parts of the world and give them a platform to perform, sell, promote their music and also help them grow in their walk with God and to further the kingdom assignment.