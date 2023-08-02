Revellers pumped up for the return of YFM’s Area Code Jams slated for Saturday, August 4

Official artwork for the project

Source: YFM

The countdown is on as YFM, the number one Urban radio station in Ghana gears up for the biggest community-based entertainment show Area Codes.

The event slated for Friday 4th August 2023 at the West Hills Mall, Weija, will feature Ghanaian music stars like Sista Afia, Camidoh, DJ Black, Addi-Self amongst a host of others.



The Area Codes Jam is the biggest non-ticketing community-based concert aimed at giving underground artistes the needed exposure while established artists give back to society.



Over the years, the YFM Area Codes Jam has been known to be the platform for seasoned and underground artistes in Ghana to share one stage and thrill music lovers in the country.



Head of YFM triangle, Osei Kuffour speaking ahead of the Area Codes Jam, assured YFM listeners of exciting performances as well as the best of Afrobeats and a lot more fun to thrill audiences till they drop. He also used the opportunity to thank sponsors for pulling their weight behind the successful organization of the well-crafted event.

“Call friends and family to be present at this special holiday edition and unwind at this event specifically tailored to bring a piece of the best. You don’t want to miss this for anything.”



“Our appreciation to our sponsors for coming onboard as we reignite the most sought-after community jam. To V12, a product of Kasapreko Company our lead sponsors we really appreciate your efforts, also HD+, Gold Circle and Flex Stamina, I say very a big thank you for the overwhelming commitment,” he added.



Area Codes Jam is an annual entertainment show held in some selected communities around the country since the maiden edition in 2009 in Dansoman.