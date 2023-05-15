0
Menu
Entertainment

Rex Omar congratulates Baba Sadiq on winning NDC parliamentary primaries

Baba Sadiq And Rex Omar Rex Omar seated with Baba Sadiq

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Highlife legend and President of Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, has congratulated Abdullai Abu Sadiq, founder of the 3Music Awards, on his recent election as the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Okaikoi Central Constituency.

In a Facebook post on May 14, 2023, Rex Omar expressed his congratulations to Baba Sadiq, saying "Congratulations, Baba Sadiq! We made it!"

Baba Sadiq emerged as the winner of the NDC parliamentary primaries for the Okaikoi Central Constituency on May 13, 2023.

He secured his candidacy by winning a landslide victory with 682 votes, beating three other contenders, Nadine Issah, Fred Nii Tetteh, and Judge Hashford Quartey, who polled 267, 118, and 94 votes respectively.

Baba Sadiq, who played a key role in drafting the tourism, arts, and culture component of the NDC manifesto for the 2020 elections, is now officially entering politics by vying for a parliamentary seat under the NDC ticket.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:





ADA/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC primaries: Here are four medical doctors who won parliamentary slots
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu ‘campaigns’ for Ken Agyapong
Heavy rains cause traffic, flood on N1 Highway and parts of Dzorwulu
Koku Anyidoho reacts to Mahama's 98.9% victory
It is the will of Allah - Woman who defeated Duffuor's son, brother speaks
Two policemen saved from church attacker by an Immigration officer
NDC primaries: Here are 15 newcomers who defeated incumbent MPs
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit