Rex Omar is the worst GHAMRO chairman ever - Akosua Agyapong jabs

Highlife Musician, Rex Omar

Highlife Musician, Akosua Agyapong, has slammed GHAMRO chairman for always discrediting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

She wants Rex Omar to tell Ghanaians on what basis he criticizes Akufo-Addo, adding that Rex Omar is a huge disappoint and the “worst GHAMRO chairman ever”.



Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM, Akosua is quoted to have said, “Rex Omar is always trying to discredit Akufo-Addo, but what has he (Rex Omar) done for musicians as the Chairman of GHAMRO."



“When Carlos was in charge, you (Rex Omar) were on social media platforms criticizing, and so, we thought given the chance, you will do better. Rather the situation is gone from bad to worse.”

“As for Rex, I will say it again and again that among all of them, Rex is the worst GHAMRO chairman ever.” She said



Rex Omar is the chairman of the Ghana Music Right Organization(GHAMRO) and also the spokesperson for the National Democratic Congress on Creative Arts.