Rex Omar's mother's one-week celebration slated for January 27

Rex Omar is set to honour his late mother on January 27

Renowned highlife musician, Rex Omar, has set Saturday, January 27, as the date for the one-week celebration in honor of his late mother, Grace Adwoa Duoduwaa, who recently passed away.

The solemn event is scheduled to take place at The Page, situated off the Kaneshie-Mallam Road, starting at 8:00 am.



The announcement follows closely on the heels of the Abiba hitmaker's heartbreaking revelation about the passing of his mother, shared on his various social media platforms.



Rex Omar, who holds the position of Chairman for the interim management committee of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), is the eldest of Madam Duodowaa’s eight children, comprising six boys and two girls.



Known for his iconic contributions to the highlife genre, Rex Omar boasts an impressive repertoire of songs, including 'Abiba,' 'Dada Dida,' 'Konka,' 'Kotosa,' and more.

The one-week celebration serves as an opportunity for family, friends, and well-wishers to come together and pay their respects to the departed soul.



