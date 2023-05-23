Rex Omar shares details to expose Akosua Agyapong

Rex Omar captured beside Akosua Agyapong

The chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, has strongly denied allegations made by Akosua Agyapong, a highlife musician, regarding the late Kwadwo Akwaboah's medical treatment.

Akosua Agyapong had claimed that GHAMRO neglected Akwaboah during his illness, providing only a meagre amount of GH¢250 for medicine.



However, Rex Omar in a Facebook post vehemently refuted these allegations, calling them false and emphasizing that there is no record of such assistance in their welfare books.



“Akosua is the biggest liar! So why didn’t she speak about it till now that the man is dead? We have no such records in our welfare books. Kwadwo was a very proud man and will never say any such thing to anyone,” he wrote in a Facebook comment.



To clarify the situation, Rex Omar explained that Kwadwo Akwaboah Senior had only requested assistance from GHAMRO once and when he did GHAMRO welfare led him to the hospital in their vehicle, where he met with his doctor.



“During his entire years of sickness, it's only once he ever asked for assistance from GHAMRO and when he did, GHAMRO welfare lead took him to the hospital in their vehicle to meet his doctor and there was no money paid to Kwadwo himself but to the hospital,” he added.

Rex Omar highlighted the presence of records that could substantiate this claim and questioned Akosua's sudden emergence as a spokesperson for Kwadwo Akwaboah following his passing.



“Records are there to prove this, Kwadwo is dead so now all of a sudden Akosua has become his spokesperson? She should shut up with her fabricated stories and allow the man to rest in peace!” he further stated.



The deceased musician Kwadwo Akwaboah, the father of contemporary Ghanaian musician Gladstorm Akwaboah, known for songs such as ‘Awerekyekyere’ and ‘Hini Me’, passed away on May 16, 2023, after falling ill.



Akosua Agyapong reinvigorated criticism of GHAMRO, stating the organisation has, over the years, been mauled for lapses in its operations, especially regarding the inequitable distribution of royalties to its members.









