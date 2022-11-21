Rhythms On Da Runway: Elsie Duncan-Williams tagged as Mona4Reall’s look-alike

When singer Elsie Duncan-Williams Otoo took to the stage at this year's Rhythms On Da Runway at the Grand Arena, participants were wowed by her melodious voice.

For a moment, fans confused Elsie, the daughter of famous preacher, Nicholas Duncan-Williams with Mona4Reall, a Ghanaian socialite and singer known for her hit single 'Fine Girl'.



Singer Elsie Otoo is the first daughter of the founder of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Duncan-Williams.



She is married to the head pastor of Action Chapel North America, Bishop Dr. Kibby Otoo.



Social media users also reacting to videos of Elsie's performance commented that she resembles Mona4Reall.



Also, Elsie was joined on stage by Dancehall musician Shatta Wale as she performed his hit single, Bullet Proof to participants of this year's runway show organized by KOD.



The 10th edition of Rhythms On Da Runway brought together seasoned Ghanaian singers and celebrities under one roof. The likes of Shatta Wale, Empress Gifty, Kuami Eugene, and MzVee graced the stage with runway appearances from Shatta Michy, Kalybos, Okyeame Kwame, and Fiifi Coleman among others.

Watch Elsie's performance in the video captured by Ronnieiseverywhere below:
















