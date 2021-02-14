Rich men in Ghana are stingy - Actress

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Adu Safowaah

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Adu Safowaah has described rich men in Ghana as the most unkind people in the world.

According to the outspoken actress, the rich men in Ghana only think about themselves and their families and nobody else.



A lot of people rich men today do not support upcoming entrepreneurs because they want to remain at the top forever.

He told Fiifi Pratt on Accra based Kingdom Plus 101.9Fm that , nine out of ten rich men in Ghana are very wicked and selfish.



She further indicated “Rich Men in Ghana are the most stingy in this world, I am not sure they will make it to heavens gate” .