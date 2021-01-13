Richardine Bartee ups her support for African artists and Afrobeats

Richardine Bartee. Photo by Issa Khari, Styling by Eddie Pyram

Richardine Bartee, a Recording Academy member and global music entrepreneur is upping her support for African talents.

She has been at the forefront of promoting Afrobeats and African artists in America through editorial placements, radio promotion and other suitable opportunities.



In early January 2021, Bartee announced a new deal with Willow Creek, California radio station: 99.5 FM KXGO through her Twitter account.



As part of the deal, she would promote African artists on the Northern California station. Two Nigerian artists, MIMZ and Moelogo were booked by Bartee for the show’s first episode.



They were followed by interviews with Ghanaian artist MOH – recently featured on Shatta Wale’s iMullar playlist—and Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner Laycon, who is also an acclaimed artist.



The interview with Laycon debuted at number 17, and moved up to number 10 on the global interview chart of British online music streaming service Mixcloud.

On January 8, 2021, Laycon’s fans made the #LayconXKXGO hashtag trend at #1 on Twitter in Nigeria.



In a related development, Ghanaian rising artists Gyakie and Kofi Jamar were the latest recording artists to get booked on Irie Adina’s show ‘Reggae Pon the Edge’ for the Afrobeats special broadcasts.





Bartee was also recently announced as the first Director of Content by Duke Concept, a BMI Publisher. In her new role, she will create content for the company’s website (https://www.dukeconcept.com.)The company is a New York-based event production and promotion form that counts Live Nation and Ticketmaster as its trusted partners.

It specializes in live concerts, festivals, tours, parties, talent management and more.



Duke Concept is the leading brand in the African and Caribbean entertainment atmosphere of North America. The company offers other services like talent development, talent booking, consultancy, and brand placement.





African artists can exclusively pitch content to Bartee through her website: https://grungecake.com/contact-us.