Richie Mensah dispels rumours KiDi has stroke following odd cancellation of US tour due to 'health issues'

The founder and leader of the Lynx Entertainment record label have allayed fears dispelling rumours that his artiste KiDi has a stroke.

"KiDi hasn't had a stroke," he said in a tweet, Thursday night, March 16, 2023.



The music executive urged the public to "ignore the rumours," opining that some bloggers were spreading the false news as "clickbait" to draw traffic to their platforms.



Twitter, as at the time of this publication, is buzzing with rumours that the 'Mr Badman' hitmaker has a stroke, alias brain attack. The name 'KiDi' is trending at number one on the Elon Musk-owned App.



KiDi last played a show in the Central American country Belize.



He shared the Marion Jones Stadium stage with Carribean stars such as Romain Virgo, Dexta Daps, Moyann, Supa G and fellow Ghanaian Camidoh on February 11, having arrived via the Philip Goldson International Airport the day prior.

During his energetic set, fans roared in cheer and sang along as he performed his global hit 'Touch It'.



On Monday, January 9, Dennis Nana Dwamena, alias KiDi, shared the flier for his Golden Boy North American Tour 2023 tour.



The tour, however, has been abruptly truncated. KiDi, calling the stoppage a postponement, broke the news on Instagram (IG) on Friday, February 24.



"I've had to make this decision to postpone the tour due to health issues and I want you to know that this decision was not made lightly," he told his fans.