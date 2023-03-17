0
Menu
Entertainment

Richie Mensah dispels rumours KiDi has stroke following odd cancellation of US tour due to 'health issues'

Kidi 2 KIdi, Ghanaian Musician

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The founder and leader of the Lynx Entertainment record label have allayed fears dispelling rumours that his artiste KiDi has a stroke.

"KiDi hasn't had a stroke," he said in a tweet, Thursday night, March 16, 2023.

The music executive urged the public to "ignore the rumours," opining that some bloggers were spreading the false news as "clickbait" to draw traffic to their platforms.

Twitter, as at the time of this publication, is buzzing with rumours that the 'Mr Badman' hitmaker has a stroke, alias brain attack. The name 'KiDi' is trending at number one on the Elon Musk-owned App.

KiDi last played a show in the Central American country Belize.

He shared the Marion Jones Stadium stage with Carribean stars such as Romain Virgo, Dexta Daps, Moyann, Supa G and fellow Ghanaian Camidoh on February 11, having arrived via the Philip Goldson International Airport the day prior.

During his energetic set, fans roared in cheer and sang along as he performed his global hit 'Touch It'.

On Monday, January 9, Dennis Nana Dwamena, alias KiDi, shared the flier for his Golden Boy North American Tour 2023 tour.

The tour, however, has been abruptly truncated. KiDi, calling the stoppage a postponement, broke the news on Instagram (IG) on Friday, February 24.

"I've had to make this decision to postpone the tour due to health issues and I want you to know that this decision was not made lightly," he told his fans.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event
Kennedy Agyapong vs GRA: Dr Owusu Sarpong tackles Akufo-Addo
Marietta Brew, Fui Tsikata wrote to reject National Honours - Presidential staffer alleges
Nana Ama McBrown details why she left Despite Media