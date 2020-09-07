Entertainment

‘Richie is a legend, let’s leave him to rest’ – Kuami Eugene on why his boss might not sing again

High-life musician, Kuami Eugene, has stated that from all indications, his Manager Richie Mensah is not ready to go back to singing.

Eugene who agrees with such a move, says his manager has successfully paid his dues in the Ghanaian Entertainment Industry and as such needs to rest.



“Richie on a song? He will not do it. He is a legend and let’s not bother the legend. It’s been close to ten years since Richie stopped doing music. It’s been quite a very long time. Why I say it’s been a very long time and why he might not do it is, maybe he will have to change his mind to come back. And per the conversations I’ve had with Richie, he is not ready to come back. He is a legend and he wants to keep it that way,” Eugene exclusively disclosed on GhanaWeb’s Talkertainment.



The Rockstar added that, the Ghanaian setting is such that immediately Richie releases a particular song, it will be subjected to several criticisms and judgements from people.



To him, his manager does not need such a situation considering his current status as a music legend and an artiste manager.



“Even when he tries to bring out a song, people will now judge and criticise his art as if he’s now starting music and it’s not cool,” Eugene established.

Nonetheless, apart from grooming many of the hitmakers we enjoyed back then and now, the LYNX Entertainment boss in 2008 released his debut album titled ‘All of Me’ which featured hit singles such as ‘Frema’, ‘When I Get You’ and ‘Dirty Dance’.



The release of this album established Richie as one of the hottest R&B stars on the Ghanaian music scene and led to award nominations at the 2009 Ghana Music Awards for ‘Discovery of the Year’, ‘Best Male Vocal’, ‘Hip Hop Song of the Year’, ‘Afro Pop Song of the Year’ and ‘Collaboration of the Year’.



Watch the video below from 13 minutes 28seconds onwards:





