Richmond Lamptey better than some invited Black Stars players - Great Olympics coach

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey

Black Galaxies assistant coach, Bismark Kobi-Mensah says Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey is good enough to be in the current Black Stars set-up.

No local player has a place in Chris Hughton's 25-man squad for Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against Angola later this month.



The decision to leave out local players has been criticized by several football enthusiasts in the country.



However, the Great Olympics head trainer believes there are some local players who are good enough to merit a call-up to the current team.



According to him, Richmond Lamptey of Asante Kotoko should have a place in the team due to his brilliance and technical ability to read the game.

"I can tell you that most of the local players are better than some of the foreign players and there are a lot of them," he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.



"Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey, for me is one of the best midfielders in the country because he covers a lot of distance and he is technically good," he added.



Ghana will take on Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23 before travelling to Luanda for the reverse leg in four days' time.