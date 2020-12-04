Richy Rymz releases video for 'Onua' song

Source: Richy Rymz

Richy Rymz releases the much-awaited music video for his current street anthem dubbed “Onua”.

The song which talks about the need to love one another is of no doubt an instant hit.



With a very groovy beat and danceable lyrics, 'Onua' is a song that also preaches peace as Ghana goes to the polls on December 7.



Richy Rymz has over the years proven to be a force to reckon with in this music industry.

The video for Onua was directed by Bra Shizzle.





